Akhilesh, Cong confirm seat-sharing, but differ on number

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said his party's alliance with the Congress is 'off to a good start' with 11 'strong' Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav along with party secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav and others during a party meeting in Lucknow. Photograph: ANI Photo

The state sends 80 members to the Lower House of Parliament and elections are due in April-May.

'Our cordial alliance with the Congress is off to a good start with 11 strong seats. This trend will move forward with the winning equation. 'INDIA' team and 'PDA' strategy will change history,' Yadav said in a post in Hindi on 'X'.

The Congress, meanwhile, said constructive seat-sharing talks are on between senior party leader Ashok Gehlot and the SP chief, and it will inform when a formula is finalised.

Asked about Yadav's remarks at a press conference, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said Gehlot is holding talks with Yadav over seat-sharing and it is taking place in a positive and constructive environment.

"We will inform you once a formula is finalised," he said.

The agreement that will be reached in Uttar Pradesh will be beneficial for the Congress, the SP and the INDIA bloc.

The development comes at a time amid strong indications that Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar may do yet another volte face and return to the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance.

Kumar had joined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, founded by his former arch-rival Lalu Prasad Yadav, in August 2022 after he severed ties with the BJP.

The longest-serving CM of Bihar, thereafter, embarked upon a drive to bring together all parties across the country to take on the BJP that culminated in the formation of the opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

In case Kumar decides to return to the NDA fold, the opposition united front will take a big hit.