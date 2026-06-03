Priyada Gogoi, Mother Of MLA Akhil Gogoi, Dies At 94

Priyada Gogoi, the resilient mother of Assam's Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, who famously campaigned for her son during his incarceration and advocated for his release, has passed away at 94.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Priyada Gogoi, mother of Assam MLA Akhil Gogoi, passed away at 94 due to age-related ailments.

She actively campaigned for her son during the 2021 Assam Assembly elections while he was incarcerated.

Priyada Gogoi was a vocal advocate for her son's release following his arrest in anti-CAA protests.

Her last rites will be performed at their family home in Seleghat, Jorhat district.

Political leaders across party lines have offered condolences on her demise.

Priyada Gogoi, mother of Assam's Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi, died on Wednesday due to age-related ailments, family sources said. She was 94. She is survived by six children, including the Sivasagar legislator.

Remembering Priyada Gogoi's Political Activism

She had campaigned extensively for her son's victory in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections when he was lodged in jail. The octogenarian had gone door-to-door canvassing for him and addressed several election rallies on his behalf. She was also vocal in demanding her son's release after he was arrested in connection with anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests and booked on charges including sedition.

Gogoi said her body will be taken to their family home at Seleghat in Jorhat district where her last rites will be performed.

State Congress chief Gaurav Gogoi, president of Assam Jatiya Parishad, Lurinjyoti Gogoi, and several MLAs across party lines condoled her death.