HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Akhand America?: Trump's new US map has Venezuela, Greenland, Canada

Akhand America?: Trump's new US map has Venezuela, Greenland, Canada

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 20, 2026 15:07 IST

x

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a post on his Truth Social platform showing an old photograph of himself with other European leaders with the US flag depicting Canada, Greenland and Venezuela as a part of the US.

IMAGE: Last year, Donald Trump suggested that Canada become the 51st US state. Photographs: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

In the post, Trump is seen seated inside the Oval Office, with NATO leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italy's Giorgia Meloni, UK PM Keir Starmer, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, among others.

In another post, Trump is seen flanked by its Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio hoisting a US flag in Greenland, with a milepost that reads, "Greenland US Territory Est 2026".

Shortly after the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Trump said that the United States will run the South American country "until such time as we can do a safe, proper, and judicious transition".

Later, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated the stance on January 8, saying, "The Trump Administration is in close correspondence with the interim authorities in Venezuela. We obviously have maximum leverage over the interim authorities in Venezuela right now... Their decisions are going to continue to be dictated by the United States".

Trump had last year suggested that Canada become the 51st US state.

Shortly after winning the elections in May last year, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney had firmly rejected Trump's suggestion, stating, "It's important to distinguish wants from reality."

Carney emphasised that his election victory and the votes he received demonstrate Canadians' clear desire for independence.

He said that Canada will never be part of the US, citing public dialogue and his resounding election victory as proof.

Trump had repeatedly said that Canada should be the 51st US state and even mocked former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the "Governor of Canada".

On Tuesday, the US President held a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte about Greenland and said that he would meet several parties in Davos. He reiterated his stance on Greenland, calling it integral for American and world security at large.

The posts comes as US is set to deploy a North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) aircraft at the Pituffik space base in Greenland, as tensions rise over President Donald Trump's move to acquire the semi-autonomous Danish territory.

NORAD said that the aircraft will arrive at the base to support various long-planned activities. They also said that this action is taken in coordination with Denmark and Greenland.

Previously, Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark and other European countries, including the UK, unless they agree to sell Greenland.

Trump claimed the move is necessary for national security, citing China's and Russia's interest in the territory.

He offered to negotiate with the European nations but warned of escalating tariffs of 10 per cent from February 1, 2026, and 25 per cent from June 1, 2026 if a deal wasn't reached, stating it was "time for Denmark to give back" after years of US support.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Why Trump suggested Canada join the US as a state
Why Trump suggested Canada join the US as a state
Trump threatens 25% tariffs over Greenland, EU hits back
Trump threatens 25% tariffs over Greenland, EU hits back
Will have to do something hard way: Trump on Greenland
Will have to do something hard way: Trump on Greenland
'Trump Is More Unpredictable'
'Trump Is More Unpredictable'
'I don't need international law': Trump on Greenland
'I don't need international law': Trump on Greenland

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Vaala Che Birdhe: 30-Min Recipe

webstory image 2

7 Of The Most Expensive Perfumes In The World

webstory image 3

Recipe: Walnut Key Lime Pie Smoothie

VIDEOS

Serene Scenes at Thoothukudi Harbour Estuary as Water Birds Gather3:03

Serene Scenes at Thoothukudi Harbour Estuary as Water...

PM Modi congratulates the newly elected BJP pesident Nitin Nabin0:20

PM Modi congratulates the newly elected BJP pesident...

Salman Khan Makes a Stylish Entry at Mumbai Airport 0:19

Salman Khan Makes a Stylish Entry at Mumbai Airport

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO