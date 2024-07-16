News
Ajmer dargah cleric acquitted in hate speech case

Ajmer dargah cleric acquitted in hate speech case

Source: PTI
July 16, 2024 15:36 IST
A court in Ajmer on Tuesday acquitted all six people accused of raising inflammatory slogans from the gate of the Moinuddin Chishti Dargah following suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's derogatory comments against Prophet Mohammed in 2022.

IMAGE: Khadim Gauhar Chishti, accused of raising objectionable slogans against BJP leader Nupur Sharma, being produced in court, Ajmer, July 15, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Public prosecutor Gulam Nazmi said that Ajmer Dargah khadim Gohar Chisti, Tazim Siddiki, Farook Zamali, Nasir, Riyaz Hasan and Moin have been acquitted by the court.

 

"All accused have been acquitted under all sections. An appeal against the verdict will be made after examining the order," he said.

The trial was held in the court of an additional district judge in Ajmer.

Chisti was accused of delivering a hate speech in the presence of police from the shrine's main gate called Nizam Gate on June 17, 2022, shortly before a rally of the Muslim community against Sharma's remarks.

A case was registered and Gohar, the main accused, was arrested from Hyderabad in July 2022.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
