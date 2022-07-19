News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Prophet row: SC protects Nupur Sharma from coercive action

Prophet row: SC protects Nupur Sharma from coercive action

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 19, 2022 16:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma protection from coercive action in connection with FIRs/complaints filed against her in several states over her remarks on the Prophet made during a TV debate show.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala, while taking note of the alleged threats to life extended to Sharma after its July 1 order, also protected her from coercive action in the FIRs/complaints which may be registered or entertained in the future about the May 26 telecast.

Observing that it never wanted Sharma to visit every court for relief, the bench issued notices to the Centre and several states including Delhi, West Bengal, and Maharashtra on her plea and sought their responses by August 10.

 

The bench posted the matter for hearing on August 10.

On July 1, the same bench of the top court severely criticised Sharma for her controversial comments against the Prophet, saying her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and that she is "single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What Nupur Sharma May Cost India
What Nupur Sharma May Cost India
Differential treatment for Nupur and Zubair: Ex-babus
Differential treatment for Nupur and Zubair: Ex-babus
'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'
'Remarks on Prophet Mohammed have crossed red line'
Former SC judge Saran appointed BCCI ethics officer
Former SC judge Saran appointed BCCI ethics officer
Would You Try This BOLD Bikini Trend?
Would You Try This BOLD Bikini Trend?
Haryana DSP mowed down during illegal mining check
Haryana DSP mowed down during illegal mining check
Mumbai filmmaker detained in Amit Shah photo row
Mumbai filmmaker detained in Amit Shah photo row
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Nupur Sharma Controversy: Lessons For BJP

Nupur Sharma Controversy: Lessons For BJP

Pak man who came to India to kill Nupur Sharma held

Pak man who came to India to kill Nupur Sharma held

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances