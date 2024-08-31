News
Ajit Pawar skips visit to RSS founder's memorial

Ajit Pawar skips visit to RSS founder's memorial

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 31, 2024 22:31 IST
Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday didn't join his cabinet colleagues Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in visiting the Nagpur-based memorial of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar interacts with Union minister Nitin Gadkari during the launch of the second phase of Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme, at Reshimbagh ground in Mumbai on Saturday, August 31, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Taking a swipe, Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar leader and MLA Jitendra Awhad said people will not be fooled by Ajit Pawar's optics given that he shares power with the Bharatiya Janata Party, backed by the Sangh.

Shinde and Fadnavis visited Hedgewar's memorial in Nagpur ahead of a 'Mazi Ladki Bahin' scheme function in Nagpur.

 

"Ajit Pawar is playing a game at a different level. He is politically sharing power with the BJP but has also been trying to project himself as a leader who will not visit the memorial (of the RSS founder). He (Ajit Pawar) acts differently in public as a politician and practices different politics behind curtains," Awhad alleged.

He rejected PM Narendra Modi's apology over the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Sindhudurg district.

"Why did Modi raise the Veer Savarkar issue and demand an apology (for those who insulted) Savarkar while speaking about the statue incident? The Savarkar issue was over before the Lok Sabha elections. It means he (Modi) did not want to apologise. Why bring up an issue nobody was discussing?" Awhad stated.

He alleged the government's laxity in arresting the accused sculptor of the Shivaji Maharaj statue that crashed; suspects involved in Vishalgad fort vandalism, and the principal of the Badlapur school where two girls were allegedly sexually assaulted by an attendant.

The MLA from Mumbra-Kalwa in Thane district also alleged that the state government had promised to increase the monthly wages of ASHA workers by Rs 5,000 last December, but the payment has not been revised yet.

"Additionally, the portion of their payment that used to come from local governing bodies has now been completely stopped. As a result, the approximately 72,000 ASHA workers in the state are being exploited by the state government," the former minister claimed.

Awhad alleged that Shiv Sena leader and state health minister Tanaji Sawant's 'nausea' remarks on the association with NCP was a fallout of Pawar -- who holds the finance ministry -- objecting to clearing Sawant's file.

"Sawant intended to purchase a vehicle for Rs 30 lakh despite its actual price being only Rs 3 lakh. This caused a stormy discussion at the last Cabinet meeting where Ajit Pawar objected to the inflated price. It was revealed that Sawant had already taken a 50 per cent commission, but, the file regarding the purchase is now stuck." he alleged.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
