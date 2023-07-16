News
Ajit Pawar meets Sharad Pawar with NCP ministers

Ajit Pawar meets Sharad Pawar with NCP ministers

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 16, 2023 14:51 IST
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar along with some other ministers from his Nationalist Congress Party camp met party president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on Sunday, a close associate of the deputy CM said.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar with Nationalist Congress Party state chief Sunil Tatkare and party leader Praful Patel during a meeting of his faction NCP leaders, at MET Bandra in Mumbai on July 5, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

This was the first meeting between Sharad Pawar and the group-led by Ajit Pawar after he rebelled against his uncle and joined the Eknath Shinde government on July 2.

 

Ajit Pawar along with NCP ministers Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal, Aditi Tatkare and Dilip Walse Patil met Sharad Pawar at the Y B Chavan Centre located near the state secretariat 'Mantralaya'.

Sources from the Sharad Pawar camp said NCP state president Jayant Patil and party leader Jitendra Awhad had also reached the Y B Chavan Centre.

On Friday, Ajit Pawar visited Silver Oak, the official residence of the NCP supremo, to meet the latter's wife Pratibha Pawar after she underwent a surgery at a hospital in Mumbai.

Ajit Pawar is known to be close to his aunt Pratibha.

In 2019, she reportedly played a crucial role in bringing him back to the NCP fold after he and Devendra Fadnavis formed a short-lived government after the assembly polls.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
