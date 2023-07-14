News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ajit Pawar gets finance, NCP bags key portfolios

Ajit Pawar gets finance, NCP bags key portfolios

Source: PTI
July 14, 2023 17:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar was given the finance and planning portfolio on Friday, nearly two weeks after he broke away from the original party and took oath as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister.

IMAGE: Ajit Pawar. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Eight of Pawar's NCP colleagues who were sworn in as ministers on July 2 also received their portfolios, said a statement issued by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office.

As per the statement, Dhananjay Munde has been given agriculture, while Dilip Walse-Patil will be the cooperation minister.

 

The other NCP ministers with their allocated ministries are Hasan Mushrif (medical education), Chhagan Bhujbal (food and civil supplies), Dharmrao Atram (food and drugs administration), Sanjay Bansode (sports), Aditi Tatkare (woman and child development) and Anil Patil (relief, rehabilitation and disaster management), it said.

With the inclusion of 9 NCP ministers, there are 29 cabinet ministers in Maharashtra.

Shinde-led Shiv Sena MLAs apparently had objected to the allocation of finance and planning to Pawar.

With Tatkare's induction, for the first time, a woman MLA has been given a cabinet berth in the Shinde government.

In the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Tatkare was a minister of state with several portfolios 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'One minister threatened Shinde saheb'
'One minister threatened Shinde saheb'
We've aligned with BJP, but not abandoned...: Bhujbal
We've aligned with BJP, but not abandoned...: Bhujbal
BJP anti-graft crusader on NCP ministers now: 'No...'
BJP anti-graft crusader on NCP ministers now: 'No...'
Toor defends Asian Athletics title but....
Toor defends Asian Athletics title but....
SWhat's Sidharth Malhotra Aiming For?
SWhat's Sidharth Malhotra Aiming For?
WATCH: Jaiswal's Walk To Remember!
WATCH: Jaiswal's Walk To Remember!
Chandrayaan-3 to touch down on Moon on August 23
Chandrayaan-3 to touch down on Moon on August 23
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Ajit, Praful meet Shah amid tussle over portfolios

Ajit, Praful meet Shah amid tussle over portfolios

'Only weaklings succumb to threats'

'Only weaklings succumb to threats'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances