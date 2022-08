Glimpses from the Pyramids Air Show 2022 at the Pyramids Plateau in Giza, Egypt.

IMAGE: The Egyptian Air Forces' 'Silver Stars' aerobatics perform along with the South Korean 'Black Eagles' aerobatic team. All photographs: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters

IMAGE: Aerobatic paratroopers seen during the air show.

IMAGE: South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team performs the Taegeuk maneuver.

IMAGE: South Korea's Black Eagles in action.

IMAGE: Spectators at the air show.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com