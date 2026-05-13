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Air India suspends several international flights amid high fuel prices

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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May 13, 2026 17:01 IST

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Air India is reducing its international flight schedule and temporarily suspending services on key routes due to ongoing airspace restrictions and soaring jet fuel costs, impacting commercial viability.

Air India

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points

  • Air India is reducing international flights due to airspace restrictions and high jet fuel prices.
  • The airline will temporarily suspend services on six routes, including Delhi-Chicago and Mumbai-New York.
  • These service reductions will be in effect from June to August.
  • Air India will continue to operate over 1,200 international flights monthly despite the cuts.

Air India on Wednesday announced reduction of international flights and temporary suspension of services on six routes, including Delhi-Chicago, amid airspace curbs and high jet fuel prices.

The loss-making airline, which has already reduced flights on certain routes, said the latest announced rationalisation of services will be in place during the June-August period. 

Air India's Challenges: Airspace and Fuel Costs

A combination of factors, including continued airspace restrictions over certain regions and record high jet fuel prices for international operations, are significantly impacting the commercial viability of certain planned services, Air India said in a statement.

Routes Affected by Air India's Flight Reductions

The loss-making airline will be temporarily suspending services on Delhi-Chicago, Mumbai-New York, Delhi-Shanghai, Chennai-Singapore, Mumbai-Dhaka, and Delhi-Male routes till August.

Air India's Remaining International Flight Operations

According to the statement, the airline will continue to operate more than 1,200 international flights every month.

These include 33 flights per week to North America, 47 flights per week to Europe, 57 flights per week to the UK, eight flights per week to Australia, 158 flights per week to the Far East, Southeast Asia, and SAARC regions, and seven flights per week to Mauritius (Africa).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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