Air India flight to US returns to Delhi after 8 hours in air

An Air India flight to San Francisco was forced to turn back to Delhi due to a technical snag, leaving passengers facing delays and requiring alternative travel arrangements.

IMAGE: Flight AI173, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER carrying around 230 passengers, departed Delhi for San Francisco before returning to the Indian capital in line with standard safety procedures. Photograph: Courtesy Air India on Facebook

Key Points Air India flight AI173 to San Francisco returned to Delhi due to a technical issue mid-flight.

The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, carrying approximately 230 passengers, was in Chinese airspace when the decision to return was made.

Air India is providing alternative flights, refreshments, and accommodation for affected passengers.

The aircraft will undergo a thorough technical inspection in Delhi following standard safety protocols.

An Air India flight bound for San Francisco returned to New Delhi after developing a technical snag mid-flight, forcing the aircraft to turn back after spending more than eight hours in the air, according to the airline and flight-tracking data.

Air India Flight Diversion Details

The aircraft, with around 230 passengers onboard, had been airborne for more than three hours and was flying through Chinese airspace before diverting back toward Delhi.

Flight AI173, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER carrying around 230 passengers, departed Delhi for San Francisco before returning to the Indian capital in line with standard safety procedures, Air India said in a statement.

"The aircraft landed safely and will undergo technical inspection in line with Air India's safety standards," the airline said.

Passenger Assistance and Alternative Arrangements

Air India said it was arranging alternative flights for passengers and providing assistance, including refreshments, hotel accommodation and rescheduling options.

The airline did not specify the nature of the technical issue.

Flight Tracking Data

Data from the flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed the aircraft began diverting back to the national capital after being airborne for over three hours, when it was in the Chinese airspace.

Regretting the inconvenience caused to the passengers, Air India said it was making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, our ground teams are providing all necessary assistance to the passengers, including refreshments, hotel accommodation or rescheduling as opted by them," the airline said.