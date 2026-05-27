HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Air India flight to US returns to Delhi after 8 hours in air

Air India flight to US returns to Delhi after 8 hours in air

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 27, 2026 16:22 IST

x

An Air India flight to San Francisco was forced to turn back to Delhi due to a technical snag, leaving passengers facing delays and requiring alternative travel arrangements.

Air India

IMAGE: Flight AI173, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER carrying around 230 passengers, departed Delhi for San Francisco before returning to the Indian capital in line with standard safety procedures. Photograph: Courtesy Air India on Facebook

Key Points

  • Air India flight AI173 to San Francisco returned to Delhi due to a technical issue mid-flight.
  • The Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, carrying approximately 230 passengers, was in Chinese airspace when the decision to return was made.
  • Air India is providing alternative flights, refreshments, and accommodation for affected passengers.
  • The aircraft will undergo a thorough technical inspection in Delhi following standard safety protocols.

An Air India flight bound for San Francisco returned to New Delhi after developing a technical snag mid-flight, forcing the aircraft to turn back after spending more than eight hours in the air, according to the airline and flight-tracking data.

Air India Flight Diversion Details

The aircraft, with around 230 passengers onboard, had been airborne for more than three hours and was flying through Chinese airspace before diverting back toward Delhi. 

Flight AI173, operated by a Boeing 777-300ER carrying around 230 passengers, departed Delhi for San Francisco before returning to the Indian capital in line with standard safety procedures, Air India said in a statement.

"The aircraft landed safely and will undergo technical inspection in line with Air India's safety standards," the airline said.

Passenger Assistance and Alternative Arrangements

Air India said it was arranging alternative flights for passengers and providing assistance, including refreshments, hotel accommodation and rescheduling options.

The airline did not specify the nature of the technical issue.

Flight Tracking Data

Data from the flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed the aircraft began diverting back to the national capital after being airborne for over three hours, when it was in the Chinese airspace.

Regretting the inconvenience caused to the passengers, Air India said it was making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination as soon as possible.

"In the meantime, our ground teams are providing all necessary assistance to the passengers, including refreshments, hotel accommodation or rescheduling as opted by them," the airline said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

AI San Francisco-Delhi flight diverts to Mongolia due to snag
AI San Francisco-Delhi flight diverts to Mongolia due to snag
London-bound Air India flight forced to return to Delhi
London-bound Air India flight forced to return to Delhi
AI offers full refund to fliers stranded in Russia
AI offers full refund to fliers stranded in Russia
Air India blunder: 'Wrong' plane, 7-hour in air and U-turn
Air India blunder: 'Wrong' plane, 7-hour in air and U-turn
Air India's A320neo plane engine shuts down midair
Air India's A320neo plane engine shuts down midair

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

Tanya Mittal Spreads Grace and Glamour in Stunning Saree at Airport1:02

Tanya Mittal Spreads Grace and Glamour in Stunning Saree...

Indian Air Force Choppers Battle Massive Forest Fire in Kasauli0:12

Indian Air Force Choppers Battle Massive Forest Fire in...

Shruti Haasan Charms Fans with Her Effortless Casual Style1:30

Shruti Haasan Charms Fans with Her Effortless Casual Style

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO