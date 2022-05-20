News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Air India's A320neo plane's engine shuts down midair, returns to Mumbai

Air India's A320neo plane's engine shuts down midair, returns to Mumbai

Source: PTI
May 20, 2022 12:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

An A320neo plane of Tata Group-run Air India returned to the Mumbai airport just 27 minutes after takeoff as one of its engines shut down midair due to a technical issue, sources said on Friday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only.

An Air India spokesperson said the passengers were flown to the destination Bengaluru after a change of aircraft on Thursday.

 

Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation is conducting an investigation into this incident, sources said. The A320neo planes of Air India have CFM's Leap engines on them.

The pilots of the A320neo plane received a warning about high exhaust gas temperatures on one of the engines just minutes after the aircraft's departure from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport at 9.43 am.

With that engine being shut down, the pilot landed back at the Mumbai airport at 10.10 am, sources said.

When asked about the incident, an Air India spokesperson said: "Air India accords top priority to safety and our crew are well adept at handling these situations. Our engineering and maintenance teams had immediately started looking into the issue."

"The scheduled flight had left with passengers to Bengaluru after a change of aircraft," the spokesperson added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Air India's new owner can sack staff
Air India's new owner can sack staff
Air India to opt for biz, economy class seats in A320s
Air India to opt for biz, economy class seats in A320s
The Game Changers For Indian Airlines
The Game Changers For Indian Airlines
SP leader Azam Khan walks out of jail after 27 months
SP leader Azam Khan walks out of jail after 27 months
Diipa Khosla Celebrates Sari At Cannes
Diipa Khosla Celebrates Sari At Cannes
'IPL main chance hai kya?'
'IPL main chance hai kya?'
Zilingo sacks CEO Ankiti Bose after forensic audit
Zilingo sacks CEO Ankiti Bose after forensic audit
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Air India told to repair shabby interiors

Air India told to repair shabby interiors

Tatas may need to invest $1 bn to upgrade A-I fleet

Tatas may need to invest $1 bn to upgrade A-I fleet

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances