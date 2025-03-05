HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Air India fires trainer pilot, grounds 10 others trained by him

Air India fires trainer pilot, grounds 10 others trained by him

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 05, 2025 21:38 IST

Air India on Wednesday said it has terminated the services of a trainer pilot for lapses and 10 pilots who underwent training under the trainer pilot have been removed from flying duties pending investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The latest action came after a whistleblower alleged that a simulator trainer pilot had failed to properly discharge his duties during recurrent simulator training for pilots.

In a statement, the Tata Group-owned airline said a detailed probe was conducted into the allegations, which were corroborated after a review of the evidence.

 

Without disclosing specific details, Air India said the trainer pilot's services are being terminated.

"As a precaution, ten pilots who underwent recurrent training under the trainer pilot have been removed from flying duties pending further investigation," the airline said.

Further, Air India said it voluntarily reported the matter to aviation regulator DGCA and also commended the whistleblower for stepping forward.

Details about the trainer pilot and related action could not be immediately ascertained.

On some earlier occasions, Air India had faced action from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for failing to report certain incidents and non-disclosures.

Tata Group took over loss-making Air India from the government in January 2022. In the statement, the airline said it has implemented the Tata Code of Conduct to establish clear behavioural expectations and accelerate cultural change to that of a Tata Group company.

"This included comprehensive training for all employees on Tata's ethos and ethics-related policies, such as anti-bribery, anti-corruption and whistleblowing, among others," it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
More News Coverage

Air India Tata Group DGCA

