Air, Army Chiefs Soar On The Tejas

Air, Army Chiefs Soar On The Tejas

By REDIFF NEWS
February 10, 2025 06:26 IST

IMAGE: Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh undertakes a sortie woth Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi on the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, at the Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru, February 9, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and General Upendra Dwivedi marked the beginning of Aero India-2025 by flying the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.

The air chief flew the trainer version of the Tejas with the army chief seated in the co-pilot seat. This was the first time two chiefs of the armed forces undertook a flight together.

General Dwivedi -- who is a course mate of Air Chief Marshal Singh at the National Defence Academy in Khadkavasla -- described the experience as the best moment of his life and praised the challenges faced by IAF pilots.

Video: The CAS and COAS take a historic sortie in the Tejas. Video: ANI

 

Video: The US air force's F-35 fifth generation fighter aircraft at the Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru. Video: ANI
 

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
