Air, Army Chiefs Soar On The Tejas

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and General Upendra Dwivedi marked the beginning of Aero India-2025 by flying the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.
The air chief flew the trainer version of the Tejas with the army chief seated in the co-pilot seat. This was the first time two chiefs of the armed forces undertook a flight together.
General Dwivedi -- who is a course mate of Air Chief Marshal Singh at the National Defence Academy in Khadkavasla -- described the experience as the best moment of his life and praised the challenges faced by IAF pilots.
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com