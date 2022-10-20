News
AIIMS Delhi issues SOPs for treating MPs, draws flak

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 20, 2022 14:13 IST
With a view to streamline treatment facilities for MPs, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has come up with a set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) that include providing a nodal officer to coordinate and facilitate medical care arrangements.

The move has, however, drawn sharp criticism from a section of doctors who have called out the 'VIP culture' at the premier health institute.

In a recent letter to Y M Kandpal, joint secretary at the Lok Sabha Secretariat, AIIMS Director M Srinivas has listed SOPs for the outpatient department (OPD), emergency consultation and in-patient hospitalisation of sitting MPs of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

 

In the letter, Dr Srinivas has said duty officers from the department of hospital administration will be available at the AIIMS control room round-the-clock to coordinate and facilitate arrangements.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), however, questioned the move highlighting that the special privilege to the MPs might come at the cost of ordinary patients.

It said in a tweet, 'We condemn VIP culture. No patient should suffer at the cost of another's privileges. THAT being said, having a protocol to streamline things should not be viewed as derogatory, provided it doesn't hamper patient care.'

The AIIMS director has in the letter said the MP's staff can contact 011-26589279, 011-26593308, 011-26593574 or 9868397016 to speak to the officer on duty.

The officer, also a qualified medical professional, will in turn speak to the specialist or super-specialist doctor or the head of the department concerned to fix an appointment, the letter said.

In case of emergency, the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha Secretariat or the MP's staff can contact the duty officer, who will guide them to emergency services, it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
