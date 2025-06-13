HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » AI crash compensation to follow Montreal Convention rules

AI crash compensation to follow Montreal Convention rules

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 13, 2025 01:14 IST

x

Insurance payout to dependents of passengers who died in the Air India plane crash at Ahemdabad will be governed by the applicable Montreal Convention of which India is a signatory, said experts.

IMAGE: An ambulance carrying the bodies of victims of the Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane crash arrives at the hospital in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The nationality of the passengers onboard will define the minimum liability applicable to the airline operator as per the Montreal Convention, Prudent Insurance Brokers vice president (aviation & specialty lines) Hitesh Girotra said.

While interim compensation may be announced by the airline, final compensation for passengers will be determined under the Montreal Convention of 1999, to which India became a signatory in 2009, brokerage firm Howden (India) MD and CEO Amit Agarwal said.

 

"Compensation is calculated using Special Drawing Rights, which stood at 128,821 SDRs (approximately $1.33 per SDR) as of October 2024. The actual payout will depend on the coverage purchased by Air India," Agarwal said.

Earlier in the day, a London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from Ahemdabad International Airport. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals.

As far as aircraft damage is concerned, Agarwal said, it would be covered under the aviation hull all-risk section, which insures the current valuation of the aircraft, including spares and equipment.

For a Dreamliner, depending on its configuration, age, and other factors, this value can range between $211 million and $280 million, he said.

"The aircraft involved (VT-ABN) was a 2013 model and, based on available information, was insured for approximately $115 million in 2021. Whether the damage is partial or total, the loss would be covered based on the value declared by the airline," he said.

According to Narendra Bharindwal, president, Insurance Brokers Association of India, aviation insurance programmes for major airlines such as Air India are arranged on a fleet basis and reinsured across international markets like London and New York.

"No single insurer bears the entire risk -- coverage is widely distributed among global reinsurers, with shares as small as 1.5 percent to 2 percent and a lead reinsurer typically taking 10-15 percent. The financial impact of such incidents is shared globally across this network," Bharindwal said.

It is too early to ascertain the overall liability (passengers and third party) on the operator because of this crash.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

1 survives, at least 265 killed in AI crash in Ahmedabad
1 survives, at least 265 killed in AI crash in Ahmedabad
What Happened After The Crash
What Happened After The Crash
AAIB to probe Air India plane crash; Boeing issues statement
AAIB to probe Air India plane crash; Boeing issues statement
Tata Group announces Rs 1 cr compensation for families of crash victims
Tata Group announces Rs 1 cr compensation for families of crash victims
US govt agency to assist India in Air India crash probe
US govt agency to assist India in Air India crash probe

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

OnePlus 13s Rolls Out In India Starting At ₹54,999

webstory image 2

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Songs Capturing Mumbai's Madness

VIDEOS

Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad0:56

Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad

'My son jumped': Woman recalls narrow escape from hostel building after AI crash0:33

'My son jumped': Woman recalls narrow escape from hostel...

'Why was landing gear down-' Former Pilot on what might have caused crash5:35

'Why was landing gear down-' Former Pilot on what might...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD