HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » AI-171 pilots had 9,300 hours of flying experience

AI-171 pilots had 9,300 hours of flying experience

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 13, 2025 00:03 IST

x

The pilots of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad minutes after takeoff, had combined flying experience of 9,300 hours.

IMAGE: Wreckage of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner lies at the site where the Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, June 12, 2025. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

The ill-fated flight AI-171 was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal along with First Officer Clive Kundar.

While Sabharwal had 8,200 hours of flying experience, Kundar 1,100 hours, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

 

The Air India Ahmedabad-London flight, with 230 passengers and 12 crew members on board, crashed minutes after taking off at 1:39pm from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

Of these, 169 were Indian nationals and 53 were British nationals. There were also seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian on board the Air India flight.

The pilot of the twin-engine wide bodied aircraft issued a 'Mayday' distress call, denoting a full emergency, soon after takeoff at 1.39 pm, the Air Traffic Control at Ahmedabad said.

Videos showed the jet losing altitude before crashing, triggering a ball of fire followed by thick plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'
'Pilots Must Have Tried Everything In 50 Seconds'
'She had said she was very scared of plane crash'
'She had said she was very scared of plane crash'
'Such Crashes Are One-In-A-Million'
'Such Crashes Are One-In-A-Million'
Engine failure or bird-hit: What caused AI plane crash?
Engine failure or bird-hit: What caused AI plane crash?
What Happened After The Crash
What Happened After The Crash

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

OnePlus 13s Rolls Out In India Starting At ₹54,999

webstory image 2

Chicken Methiwala: 35-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Songs Capturing Mumbai's Madness

VIDEOS

Crash Site Footage! Air India Plane crashed on medical students' hostel2:02

Crash Site Footage! Air India Plane crashed on medical...

'My son jumped': Woman recalls narrow escape from hostel building after AI crash0:33

'My son jumped': Woman recalls narrow escape from hostel...

'Why was landing gear down-' Former Pilot on what might have caused crash5:35

'Why was landing gear down-' Former Pilot on what might...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD