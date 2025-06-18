HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » 190 crash victims identified by DNA tests, 159 bodies handed over

190 crash victims identified by DNA tests, 159 bodies handed over

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 18, 2025 12:58 IST

x

At least 190 victims of last week's Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad have so far been identified through DNA matching and 159 bodies handed over to their families, an official said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: SDRF and police personnel conduct a search operation at the Air India AI-171 flight crash site, in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Photograph: @dgpgujarat X/ANI Photo

The London-bound Air India flight AI-171 carrying 242 passengers and crew members crashed in Ahmedabad on June 12.

All but one on board the plane died along with nearly 29 on the ground when the aircraft smashed into a medical complex. 

 

Authorities are carrying out DNA tests to establish the identity of the victims as many bodies were charred beyond recognition or damaged.

"Till Wednesday morning, 190 DNA samples have been matched, and 159 bodies have already been handed over to the respective families. The process of matching (DNA samples of) other bodies is still on," Ahmedabad Civil Hospital's medical superintendent Dr Rakesh Joshi told reporters.

The state government had earlier stated that samples of 250 victims, including persons on board the ill-fated flight as well as those killed on the ground, were collected for identification.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'You Cannot Have 100 Per Cent Combusted Bodies'
'You Cannot Have 100 Per Cent Combusted Bodies'
AI 171 Crash: Why DNA Matching Is Taking Time
AI 171 Crash: Why DNA Matching Is Taking Time
When DNA Falls Short...
When DNA Falls Short...
'DNA Tests Take Time'
'DNA Tests Take Time'
'No Need To Search For 100 Per Cent Of The Body'
'No Need To Search For 100 Per Cent Of The Body'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Top 10 Pritam Soundtracks

webstory image 2

Bollywood's 10 Incredible Coaches

webstory image 3

Cuffing To Love Bombing: How Gen Z Dates

VIDEOS

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz at G7 in Canada0:58

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with German Chancellor...

PM Modi meets South Korean Prez Lee Jae-myung1:46

PM Modi meets South Korean Prez Lee Jae-myung

Genelia D'Souza shares adorable moment with a street dog 1:06

Genelia D'Souza shares adorable moment with a street dog

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD