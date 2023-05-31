News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ahmednagar to be renamed after Ahilyadevi Holkar, announces Maha CM

Ahmednagar to be renamed after Ahilyadevi Holkar, announces Maha CM

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
May 31, 2023 21:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Ahmednagar district in western Maharashtra will be renamed after Ahilyadevi Holkar, the legendary 18th century ruler of the Indore state, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Ahmednagar junction railway station. Photograph: Courtesy Rohit8596/Wikimedia Commons

Shinde was speaking at a function at Choundi in the district, the birthplace of Ahilyadevi (also known as Ahilya Bai), to mark her 298th birth anniversary.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said at the function that he would request CM Shinde to rename Ahmednagar city as Ahilyanagar'.

 

"Our government works keeping in mind the ideal of governance set by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ahilyadevi Holkar. Therefore, as per the wish of all of you, we have decided to rename (the district) for Ahilyadevi Holkar," Shinde said in his speech.

Fadnavis said that had Ahilyadevi Holkar not been there, 'there would not have been Kashi, temples of Lord Shiva'.

"The ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shinde-led Shiv Sena was a Hindutva government," he added.

The deputy CM also noted that before this, the Shinde government renamed Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.

The city of Ahmednagar, 120 km northeast of Pune, is said to have derived its name from the 15th century ruler Ahmad Nizam Shah I.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Mughals had nothing to do with Mughal gardens'
'Mughals had nothing to do with Mughal gardens'
Name changes: BJP's revenge on Muslims
Name changes: BJP's revenge on Muslims
'Rename Central Vista after Ambedkar'
'Rename Central Vista after Ambedkar'
Shahbad Dairy murder: Cops recreate sequence of events
Shahbad Dairy murder: Cops recreate sequence of events
Wrestlers' Protest: Mehtab joins Mamata's march
Wrestlers' Protest: Mehtab joins Mamata's march
Manipur CM wants all looted arms returned
Manipur CM wants all looted arms returned
India beats world with 7.2% growth, is $3.3tn economy
India beats world with 7.2% growth, is $3.3tn economy
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Renaming in Modi's India: From cities to fruits

Renaming in Modi's India: From cities to fruits

'We can't do away with the Mughals'

'We can't do away with the Mughals'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances