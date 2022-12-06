News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Ahead of India's missile test, Chinese spy ship spotted in Indian Ocean

Ahead of India's missile test, Chinese spy ship spotted in Indian Ocean

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 06, 2022 19:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chinese spy ship 'Yuan Wang 5', known to be fitted with various tracking and surveillance devices, has entered the Indian Ocean Region, ahead of a plan by India for a likely test firing a long-range ballistic missile in the Bay of Bengal, people familiar with the development said on Tuesday.

It is learnt that the Indian Navy is keeping an eye on the movement of the Chinese ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship.

The docking of the ship at Hambantota port in August had triggered a diplomatic row between India and Sri Lanka.

Open source intelligence expert Damien Symon on Monday tweeted that "Yuan Wang 5, #China's missile and satellite tracking vessel has entered the #IndianOcean region."

 

There is no official comment on the reports of the presence of the spy ship in the Indian Ocean Region.

As per laid down protocol, India recently issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen/Notice to Air Missions) about a missile test.

It is not clear whether India will go ahead with the plan for the missile test in view of the presence of the Chinese spy ship.

According to experts, the Chinese vessel was last spotted in the Sunda Strait of Indonesia.

The visit of the Chinese ship to the Indian Ocean comes amid increasing concerns over growing forays into the region by Chinese military and research vessels.

India is bolstering defence and security ties in the Indian Ocean with like-minded countries in the backdrop of concerns over China's growing forays into the region, considered the backyard of the Indian Navy.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
China could do a naval blockade in Indian Ocean next
China could do a naval blockade in Indian Ocean next
India's coming conflict with China in the Indian Ocean
India's coming conflict with China in the Indian Ocean
Can Navy Counter China In Indian Ocean?
Can Navy Counter China In Indian Ocean?
Maha-K'taka border war escalates, Fadnavis dials Bommai
Maha-K'taka border war escalates, Fadnavis dials Bommai
Are external forces behind port stir, asks Pinarayi
Are external forces behind port stir, asks Pinarayi
Fitch retains India growth forecast at 7% for FY23
Fitch retains India growth forecast at 7% for FY23
Cameroon soccer boss Eto'o beats up man in Doha
Cameroon soccer boss Eto'o beats up man in Doha
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Myths About Chinese Ship in Sri Lanka

Myths About Chinese Ship in Sri Lanka

China holds meet with 19 IOR countries without India

China holds meet with 19 IOR countries without India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances