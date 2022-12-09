Ahead of CM's election, Himachal Cong chief says this

Congress state president Pratibha Virbhadra Singh on Friday said that the party cannot neglect the family of Virbhadra Singh as the party has won the election in his name, face and work many times.

IMAGE: Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh greets the party supporters at her residence in Shimla on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking to ANI, Pratibha Singh said, "After all the big responsibilities were given to me by Sonia Gandhi ji, she told me that she has elected me as the party's state president where I would have to visit in all 68 constituencies and also to make sure that the party wins in the state. I did that work with utmost sincerity and the result is in before all of us today."

She further said that the name of the chief minister will be announced by the party on Friday or Saturday (December 10).

On being asked for pitching the name of the CM candidate as she belongs to the family of former CM Virbhadra Singh, she said, "I will definitely pitch a name. The party cannot neglect the family because we have won this election in his name, face, and because of his works. You cannot use his name, face, and family and then give all the credit to someone else. Even the high command would not do that."

After registering the victory in recently held assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, Congress MLAs are scheduled to meet in Shimla today to decide the chief minister at the State Congress headquarters.

The decision on the name of the CM will be taken in the Rajiv Bhavan in the presence of in-charge Rajeev Shukla and supervisors Bhupesh Baghel and Bhupendra Hooda.

The MLAs are likely to pass a resolution and authorise the party's high command to take the final call.