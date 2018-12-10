Agusta case: CBI remand of Christian Michel extended

December 10, 2018 17:57 IST

IMAGE: Christian Michel, the alleged middleman in the multi-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, arrives at CBI Special Court of the Patiala House Courts, in New Delhi, on Monday. Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo

A Delhi court on Monday granted further five-day remand of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman who has been chargesheeted in the graft-tainted AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, for his custodial interrogation by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

He was produced before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar after the expiry of his five-day CBI remand.

The probe agency sought nine days further remand of Michel for his custodial interrogation saying he was not cooperating in the investigation of the case.

Michel's counsel opposed the CBI plea for further custody saying it was not required as no incriminating evidence has been shown to him till now.

At the outset, Michel withdrew his earlier bail plea and filed fresh detailed bail application.

Michel, who is a citizen of the United Kingdom, was brought to India on the night of December 4, following his extradition by the UAE in connection with the case and later produced before the court which had allowed his five-day custodial interrogation by the CBI.

The court had asked the CBI to provide all relevant documents including the charge sheet to Michel.

Security was tightened at the Patiala House court complex hours before the production of Michel.

Around 15-20 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force and 30 Delhi Police officials had been deputed in the court complex as well as outside several of its gates, said one of the police officials. The police force included women officials.

Michel, 54, landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on a Gulfstream jet at 10.35 pm on December 4 after which he was arrested by the CBI in connection with the case.

Michel is one of the three middlemen being probed in the case, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, by the ED and the CBI. Both the agencies have notified an Interpol red corner notice (RCN) against him after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him.

Michel has denied the charges.

The CBI has alleged there was an estimated loss of €398.21 million (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer in the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010 for the supply of VVIP choppers worth €556.262 million.

The Enforcement Directorate, in its charge sheet filed against Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he received €30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

The money was nothing but 'kickbacks' paid by the firm to execute the 12 helicopter deal in favour of the firm in the 'guise of' genuine transactions for performing multiple work contracts in the country, according to the charge sheet.

The ED investigation found that remittances made by Michel through his Dubai-based firm Global Services to a media firm he floated in Delhi, along with two Indians, were made from the funds which he got from AgustaWestland through 'criminal activity' and corruption in the chopper deal, which led to the subsequent generation of proceeds of crime.

On January 1, 2014, India scrapped the contract with Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 AW-101 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of paying kickbacks to the tune of Rs 423 crore by it for securing the deal.

The CBI on September 1, 2017, had filed a chargesheet in the case in which Michel was named as one of the accused.

Former IAF Chief S P Tyagi was also chargesheeted by the CBI in a Delhi Court along with nine others in connection with a bribery case in the VVIP chopper deal.

Tyagi, 73, is the first chief of the Indian Air Force to be chargesheeted in a corruption or a criminal case by the CBI and he has denied all charges against him.

Besides him, the agency has also chargesheeted retired Air Marshal J S Gujral along with eight others, including five foreign nationals, in the chargesheet filed before the Special CBI Judge.

Anglo-Italian company, AgustaWestland, is also one of the accused.

Others named in the charge sheet are -- Tyagi's cousin Sanjeev alias Julie, advocate Gautam Khaitan, alleged European middlemen Carlo Gerosa, Christian Michel, Guido Haschke, former AgustaWestland CEO Bruno Spagnolini and former Finmeccanica Chairman Giuseppe Orsi.

They have been chargesheeted for offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Indian Penal Code in the case relating to alleged bribery of Rs 450 crore.

Tyagi, who had retired in 2007, his cousin Sanjeev and Khaitan were arrested on December 9 last year by the CBI in the case. These accused are currently on bail.