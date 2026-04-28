Agra Student Injured After Classmate Assault At School

A Class 10 student in Agra faces legal action after allegedly assaulting a classmate at Delhi Public School, resulting in serious injuries and prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points An FIR has been registered against a Class-10 student in Agra for allegedly assaulting a classmate.

The victim sustained a broken tooth and injuries to his mouth and jaw during the school fight at Delhi Public School.

The victim's father, a businessman and YouTuber, filed the complaint and shared a video of his injured son on social media.

Police are investigating the incident and examining CCTV footage from the school to determine the cause of the assault.

Police in Agra have registered an FIR against a Class-10 student of the Delhi Public School after he allegedly punched one of his classmates on the face, resulting in a broken tooth and injuries to his mouth and jaw, officials said on Tuesday.

School Fight Incident Details

According to the FIR, the incident took place on April 25 at the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Sikandra near here, when the Class-10 student allegedly punched his classmate.

Complaint Filed By Victim's Father

The complaint was lodged by the victim's father Piyush Malhotra, a businessman and YouTuber, who said his son sustained injuries to his mouth and jaw besides suffering a broken tooth in the assault, police said.

Social Media Impact

Malhotra also shared a video of his injured son on social media, which has since gone viral.

Police Investigation Underway

Without disclosing details, police said a case has been registered in connection with the incident, the reason for which is yet to be ascertained.

Sources said police are examining CCTV camera footage from the school as part of the probe.