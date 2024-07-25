News
Rediff.com  » News » Agniveer among 3 held in vehicle snatching case in Mohali

Agniveer among 3 held in vehicle snatching case in Mohali

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 25, 2024 13:24 IST
Mohali Police on Wednesday said it has arrested three youths, including an Agniveer, in a vehicle snatching case.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The police said the accused have been identified as Agniveer Ishmeet Singh alias Ishu, Prabhpreet Singh alias Prabh and Balkaran Singh, who had taken a room on rent in Mohali's Balongi.

Addressing a press conference in Mohali, Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Kumar Garg said the trio had two days ago allegedly stolen a car from the driver at gunpoint after booking a ride through an app.

 

They had used pepper spray on the driver's face while snatching the vehicle in Mohali district, he said.

Ishmeet, currently posted in West Bengal, had come to Punjab on leave two months ago but did not rejoin work after his leave period of one-month ended, the SSP said, adding that the accused hail from Punjab's Fazilka district.

A probe was launched and the investigation led to the arrest of the accused on Wednesday, he said.

The accused were also involved in a few other incidents of vehicle snatching and theft and used to flee to Fazilka after committing the crimes, the officer said.

"Ishmeet Singh was enrolled as Agniveer in 2022. He had come on leave two months ago but did not join back his duty," the SSP said.

A stolen scooter and a motorcycle and a country-made pistol have also been recovered from the accused, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
