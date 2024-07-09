News
Rediff.com  » News » Martyr's mother opposes Agniveer scheme after meeting Rahul Gandhi

Martyr's mother opposes Agniveer scheme after meeting Rahul Gandhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 09, 2024 18:27 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday met the family members of Kirti Chakra recipient Captain Anshuman Singh in Raebareli, whose mother later spoke out against the Agniveer scheme.

IMAGE: Kirti Chakra recipient Captain Anshuman Singh's mother Manju Singh speaks to the media after meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI on X

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, also visited AIIMS-Raebareli and met party workers and local residents of his constituency during his short visit before leaving for Lucknow.

"I request the government not to divide the Army into two categories," the late captain's mother Manju Singh told reporters after Gandhi met her at a guest house in Raebareli.

 

Speaking further about the about the Army scheme launched in 2022 for short-term recruitment of jawans, Singh said the four-year job role is not appropriate as Agniveers who are let go would struggle to find another suitable career.

"They (Agniveers) will be mentally and physically weak after four years after which they would be unable to pursue their studies... this is not good," she added.

Her son was posthumously conferred the Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, by President Droupadi Murmu on July 5 during an investiture ceremony.

Captain Singh died while rescuing people from a major fire in July last year.

Gandhi had called the martyr's family, which resides in Lucknow, to meet them at the guest house.

After meeting the Congress leader, the late officer's mother told reporters that Gandhi assured all possible support to their family.

"Gandhi said that he requested the government to end the Agniveer scheme as it is not appropriate for the Army," she said.

Earlier on the way to Raebareli after landing in Lucknow, Gandhi prayed at a Hanuman temple in Churwa.

After landing at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in Lucknow, Gandhi left by road for Raebareli, which is about 80 km from the state capital.

On the way to Raebareli, he stopped at Churwa temple near Bachchrawan and paid obeisance to Lord Hanuman.

'Rahul Gandhi worshipped at the Churwa Hanuman temple and prayed to Lord Hanuman for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the country,' the Congress party said on X.

Gandhi reached the Bhuemau guest house, where he met party workers, delegations including that of Indian Industries Association (IIA) and locals, a local party leader said.

Gandhi also visited the martyrs memorial in Lalganj and laid a wreath there and planted a sapling. He also visited AIIMS-Raebareli.

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi won from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat by a margin of more than 3.90 lakh votes.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
