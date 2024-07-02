News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rahul's Agniveer claim: Family says it got Rs 1.08 cr aide

Rahul's Agniveer claim: Family says it got Rs 1.08 cr aide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 02, 2024 12:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The family of an Agniveer from Maharashtra who died in the line of duty last year has said they have received an assistance of Rs 1.08 crore from the government.

IMAGE: The 3rd batch of Agniveer soldiers jubiliate after the passing out parade at Gaur Drill Ground, BRC, Danapur in Patna. Photograph: ANI Photo

The family's statement came after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said an Agniveer who lays down his life in the line of duty gets a compensation of Rs 1 crore.

Singh was speaking after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, while referring to the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, claimed the government regards Agniveers as "use-and-throw labourers" and does not even give them the status of a "shaheed (martyr)".

 

Agniveer Akshay Gawate, native of Pimpalgaon Sarai in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, died in the line of duty in Siachen on October 21, 2023.

Speaking to reporters in Buldhana on Monday evening, his father Lakshman Gawate said that after Akshay Gawate's death, the family got "Rs 48 lakh as his insurance cover, Rs 50 lakh from the central government and Rs 10 lakh from the state government."

He also demanded a government job for Akshay's sister.

He was reply to a question by reporters on the compensation received after his son's death.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, 2022, provides for the recruitment of youths between the age bracket of 17-and-half years and 21 for only four years, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

The government extended the upper age limit to 23 years later that year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Will Rajnath Fix Agnipath Scheme?
Will Rajnath Fix Agnipath Scheme?
Meet IAF's Women Agniveers
Meet IAF's Women Agniveers
Will I Be An Agniveer?
Will I Be An Agniveer?
Recipe: Manisha's Cheese Parathas
Recipe: Manisha's Cheese Parathas
SEE: Dravid's Final Address To Team India
SEE: Dravid's Final Address To Team India
Why EV Sales Dropped To 14%
Why EV Sales Dropped To 14%
Robust summer demand across fans, ACs to drive Havells
Robust summer demand across fans, ACs to drive Havells
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

Disquiet Over Agnipath In Military Village

Disquiet Over Agnipath In Military Village

Agniveer won't last against Chinese soldier: Rahul

Agniveer won't last against Chinese soldier: Rahul

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances