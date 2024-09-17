News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Against ethos of Constitution': SC halts 'bulldozer justice'

'Against ethos of Constitution': SC halts 'bulldozer justice'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
September 17, 2024 16:22 IST
Even if there is one instance of illegal demolition, it is against the ethos of our Constitution, the Supreme Court said on Tuesday while directing that authorities across the country will not demolish properties of those accused of crime without seeking its leave.

IMAGE: Bulldozers being used to remove illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi. Photograph: Shahbaz Khan/PTI Photo

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan clarified that its order will not be applicable to unauthorised structures on public roads, footpaths etc.

"Even if there is one instance of an illegal demolition, it is against the ethos of our Constitution," the bench observed.

 

The top court was hearing petitions alleging properties of those accused of crime were being demolished in several states.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench that a "narrative" was being built over demolition of properties.

"Rest assured that outside noise is not influencing us," the bench told the senior law officer.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on October 1.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
