Rediff.com  » News » After The Mayhem In Dhaka

After The Mayhem In Dhaka

By REDIFF NEWS
July 23, 2024 11:32 IST
Bangladesh witnessed calm on Monday, July 22, 2024, after days of deadly clashes, which saw 114 people killed during protests where students demanding that the Sheikh Hasina-led government scrap a controversial job quota system.

The student protesters wanted an end to a quota that reserved 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971. The Bangladesh supreme court scrapped the law on Sunday.

 

IMAGE: Vehicles that were set afire during the violent clashes in Dhaka, July 22, 2024. All photographs: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Security personnel walk past damaged vehicles of a government owned organisation in Dhaka that were set afire by mobs.

 

IMAGE: Army soldiers stand guard under a footbridge that was set on fire by a mob.

 

IMAGE: Technicians work to fix network cables that were damaged during the clashes in Dhaka.

 

IMAGE: Security personnel and rickshaw pullers move past a partially damaged government building, that was set afire by a mob, in Dhaka.

 

IMAGE: A damaged vehicle set afire by a mob during the clashes in Dhaka.

 

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

REDIFF NEWS
 
