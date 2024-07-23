After The Mayhem In Dhaka

Bangladesh witnessed calm on Monday, July 22, 2024, after days of deadly clashes, which saw 114 people killed during protests where students demanding that the Sheikh Hasina-led government scrap a controversial job quota system.

The student protesters wanted an end to a quota that reserved 30% of government jobs for relatives of veterans who fought in Bangladesh's war of independence in 1971. The Bangladesh supreme court scrapped the law on Sunday.

IMAGE: Vehicles that were set afire during the violent clashes in Dhaka, July 22, 2024. All photographs: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Security personnel walk past damaged vehicles of a government owned organisation in Dhaka that were set afire by mobs.

IMAGE: Army soldiers stand guard under a footbridge that was set on fire by a mob.

IMAGE: Technicians work to fix network cables that were damaged during the clashes in Dhaka.

IMAGE: Security personnel and rickshaw pullers move past a partially damaged government building, that was set afire by a mob, in Dhaka.

IMAGE: A damaged vehicle set afire by a mob during the clashes in Dhaka.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com