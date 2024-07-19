News
Anti-Quota Mayhem In Bangladesh

Anti-Quota Mayhem In Bangladesh

By REDIFF NEWS
July 19, 2024 12:05 IST
Violence has gripped several parts of Bangladesh after clashes between student protesters, security officials, and pro-government student activists over a quota system for government jobs.

So far 39 people have died with Thursday, July 18, 2024, the most violent day.

Police and protesters armed with sticks and rocks clashed across the country, including Dhaka as the students tried to shut down transportation across Bangladesh.

 

IMAGE: A police officer is beaten by a mob during a clash between anti-quota supporters, police and Awami League supporters at the Rampura area in Dhaka. All Photographs: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Anti-quota supporters clash with police and Awami League supporters.

 

IMAGE: A protestor yells at the police.

 

IMAGE: Police and protestors clash.

 

IMAGE: Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling Bangladesh Awami League, and anti-quota protesters clash in the Dhaka College area, here and below.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
