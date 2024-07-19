Anti-Quota Mayhem In Bangladesh

Violence has gripped several parts of Bangladesh after clashes between student protesters, security officials, and pro-government student activists over a quota system for government jobs.
So far 39 people have died with Thursday, July 18, 2024, the most violent day.
Police and protesters armed with sticks and rocks clashed across the country, including Dhaka as the students tried to shut down transportation across Bangladesh.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com