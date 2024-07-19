Anti-Quota Mayhem In Bangladesh

Violence has gripped several parts of Bangladesh after clashes between student protesters, security officials, and pro-government student activists over a quota system for government jobs.

So far 39 people have died with Thursday, July 18, 2024, the most violent day.

Police and protesters armed with sticks and rocks clashed across the country, including Dhaka as the students tried to shut down transportation across Bangladesh.

IMAGE: A police officer is beaten by a mob during a clash between anti-quota supporters, police and Awami League supporters at the Rampura area in Dhaka. All Photographs: Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters

IMAGE: Anti-quota supporters clash with police and Awami League supporters.

IMAGE: A protestor yells at the police.

IMAGE: Police and protestors clash.

IMAGE: Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling Bangladesh Awami League, and anti-quota protesters clash in the Dhaka College area, here and below.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com