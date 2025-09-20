After Terrorists Attacked Assam Rifles In Manipur

Armed gunmen fired at an Assam Rifles vehicle in the Nambol Sabal area of Bishnupur in Imphal on Friday, September 19, 2025.

Two Assam Rifles soldiers were killed in the ambush.

IMAGE: A paramilitary trooper from Assam Rifles is rushed to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences hospital for treatment after he was injured in the terror attack. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

IMAGE: An injured Assam Rifles trooper being rushed to hospital. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Security personnel at the Assam Rifles vehicle, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A mobile forensic van arrives to conduct a crime scene investigation. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Naib Subedar Shyam Gurung, 58, and Rifleman G D Kashav, 29, lost their lives in the terrorist attack. Photograph: @official_dgar X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff