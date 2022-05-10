News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » After Monday's Mayhem In Sri Lanka

After Monday's Mayhem In Sri Lanka

By Rediff News Bureau
May 10, 2022 18:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Please click on the images for glimpses of the aftermath of Monday's mayhem after pro-government supporters attacked opponents of the Rajapaksa regime in Colombo.

 

IMAGE: Burnt vehicles of Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters which were set on fire near the prime minister's official residence. All Photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A damaged bus, which apparently ferried supporters of Sri Lanka's ruling party to the protest site in Colombo.

 

 

IMAGE: Vehicles owned by supporters of the Rajapaksa regime dumped in a lake in Colombo.

 

IMAGE: A message written by anti-government protestors to Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on a wall at the prime minister's official residence.

 

IMAGE: Military personnel stand guard at a check point in Colombo.

 

IMAGE: Tourists seen along the main road in Colombo as soldiers stand guard outside the prime minister's official residence.

 

IMAGE: Soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint after the government imposed a three-day curfew in Colombo.

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

 
X

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
What Awaits Rajapaksas After Monday's Mayhem?
What Awaits Rajapaksas After Monday's Mayhem?
SEE: Mobs Run Amuck In Colombo
SEE: Mobs Run Amuck In Colombo
Mahinda faces calls for arrest as 8 killed in violence
Mahinda faces calls for arrest as 8 killed in violence
Muslim scholar's remark against girl draws flak
Muslim scholar's remark against girl draws flak
IPL PIX: Rashid, Gill star as GT seal play-off berth
IPL PIX: Rashid, Gill star as GT seal play-off berth
Karachi blast: China urges Pak to arrest terrorists
Karachi blast: China urges Pak to arrest terrorists
How GT bounced back to punch ticket to play-offs
How GT bounced back to punch ticket to play-offs
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Sri Lankan PM's house set afire by protesters

Sri Lankan PM's house set afire by protesters

Protests at Lankan naval base housing ex-PM Mahinda

Protests at Lankan naval base housing ex-PM Mahinda

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances