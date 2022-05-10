After Monday's Mayhem In Sri Lanka

Please click on the images for glimpses of the aftermath of Monday's mayhem after pro-government supporters attacked opponents of the Rajapaksa regime in Colombo.

IMAGE: Burnt vehicles of Sri Lanka's ruling party supporters which were set on fire near the prime minister's official residence. All Photographs: Dinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters

IMAGE: A damaged bus, which apparently ferried supporters of Sri Lanka's ruling party to the protest site in Colombo.

IMAGE: Vehicles owned by supporters of the Rajapaksa regime dumped in a lake in Colombo.

IMAGE: A message written by anti-government protestors to Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on a wall at the prime minister's official residence.

IMAGE: Military personnel stand guard at a check point in Colombo.

IMAGE: Tourists seen along the main road in Colombo as soldiers stand guard outside the prime minister's official residence.

IMAGE: Soldiers stand guard at a checkpoint after the government imposed a three-day curfew in Colombo.

