News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » After 3 failed attempts, MCD to make fourth bid to elect mayor on Feb 16

After 3 failed attempts, MCD to make fourth bid to elect mayor on Feb 16

Source: PTI
February 12, 2023 13:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Delhi LG VK Saxena has given his nod for convening the next session of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi House on February 16 for election to the post of mayor, official sources said on Sunday.

IMAGE: AAP councillors and MLAs stage a protest over the delay in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi myor elections, at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, in New Delhi, February 7, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The government had sent the proposal to hold the House session on February 16 and Saxena has accepted it, they said.

 

Three successive meetings of the House were adjourned in the last one month amid ruckus and commotion over the decision to give voting rights to aldermen without electing the mayor, deputy mayor and members of the standing committee of the civic body.

After the civic polls in December, the House was first convened on January 6 but was adjourned following acrimonious exchanges between members of the Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party.

The second municipal House held on January 24 was briefly adjourned after the oath-taking ceremony, and was later adjourned till the next date by the pro tem presiding officer.

After that, the House was adjourned on last Monday again for the third time, a month after the first municipal House.

AAP has alleged that the mayoral election could not be held as the BJP was "strangulating democracy and the Constitution of India", while the saffron party accused the Aam Aadmi Party of coming out with excuses to stall the mayoral poll and blamed it for the stalemate.

AAP had emerged as a clear winner in the December polls, bagging 134 wards and ending the BJP's 15-year rule in the civic body.

The BJP won 104 wards to finish second, while the Congress won nine wards in the 250-member municipal House.

The civic body in Delhi had 272 wards across its three corporations – NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC – which existed from 2012-2022, before being reunified into a sole MCD, which formally came into existence on May 22 last year.

The municipal House in Delhi on February 6 failed to elect a mayor following a ruckus over the decision to allow aldermen to vote in the mayoral poll, even as AAP alleged a "planned conspiracy" by the BJP to stall the process.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
MCD crisis: Special officer may pass civic budget
MCD crisis: Special officer may pass civic budget
AAP moves SC seeking time-bound Delhi mayoral poll
AAP moves SC seeking time-bound Delhi mayoral poll
MCD mayor poll: LG appoints BJP councillor as chair
MCD mayor poll: LG appoints BJP councillor as chair
Maha gets new Guv; Ayodhya verdict judge sent to AP
Maha gets new Guv; Ayodhya verdict judge sent to AP
Aus media rips into team after 'nightmare of Nagpur'
Aus media rips into team after 'nightmare of Nagpur'
India logs 124 Covid cases, active tally rises to 1843
India logs 124 Covid cases, active tally rises to 1843
DRDO's UAV to make debut flying at Aero India
DRDO's UAV to make debut flying at Aero India
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Delhi corporation fails to elect mayor for 3rd time

Delhi corporation fails to elect mayor for 3rd time

Next MCD session to elect mayor on Feb 16

Next MCD session to elect mayor on Feb 16

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances