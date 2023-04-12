News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 29 of 30 sitting CMs in India are crorepatis

29 of 30 sitting CMs in India are crorepatis

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 12, 2023 16:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Twenty-nine of the 30 incumbent chief ministers are crorepatis with Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy having the highest assets totalling Rs 510 crore, according to poll affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy tops the list with assets worth over Rs 510 crore. Photograph: / Rediff.com

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has the lowest total assets of about Rs 15 lakh, the ADR said.

The ADR and Election Watch (NEW) said they have arrived at this conclusion after analysing the self-sworn poll affidavits of all the 30 current chief ministers of states and union territories.

 

There are 28 state chief ministers and two union territories -- Delhi and Puducherry -- also have chief ministers.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir does not have a chief minister currently.

Out of the 30 CMs analysed, 29 (97 per cent) are crorepatis with the average assets being Rs 33.96 crore for every CM, the ADR said.

According to the ADR report, out of the 30 CMs, 13 (43 per cent) have declared serious criminal cases including those related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

Serious criminal cases are non-bailable offences with over five years of imprisonment, the report said.

The top three chief ministers in terms of assets are Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy (over Rs 510 crore), Arunanchal Pradesh's Pema Khandu (over Rs 163 crore) and Odisha's Naveen Pattnaik (over Rs 63 crore), according to the ADR.

The three CMs with the lowest declared assets are -- West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee (over Rs 15 lakh), Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan (over Rs 1 crore) and Haryana's Manohar Lal (over Rs 1 crore), the ADR said.

Both Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Delhi's Arvind Kejriwal own assets worth over Rs 3 crore, the report said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'BJP Will Win 5 Lok Sabha Seats In Kerala in 2024'
'BJP Will Win 5 Lok Sabha Seats In Kerala in 2024'
Why's Lalu Silent On Communal Violence?
Why's Lalu Silent On Communal Violence?
What's Time Zone Politics?
What's Time Zone Politics?
Missing rifle, magazine at Bathinda army post found
Missing rifle, magazine at Bathinda army post found
PICS: CSK's Dhoni felicitated for completing milestone
PICS: CSK's Dhoni felicitated for completing milestone
BJP MLC who helped form BSY govt denied ticket
BJP MLC who helped form BSY govt denied ticket
3 Sherpas buried alive in avalanche on Mt Everest
3 Sherpas buried alive in avalanche on Mt Everest
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Will Hindutva Improve India's Future?

Will Hindutva Improve India's Future?

Is Adani a Modi Crony?

Is Adani a Modi Crony?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances