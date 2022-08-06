Adhir's 'Raavan' jibe after Shah linked Cong protests to Ram temple

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah linked the protest by Congress leaders in the national capital to the Ayodhya Diwas, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was "resorting to their only weapon Ram" to "divert" the attention of the people from the real issues.

IMAGE: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal and others stage a nationwide protest against unemployment and inflation, at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi on August 5, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

"The Congress is protesting against astronomical the price hike and the unprecedented rate of unemployment. It is our political, moral and ideological responsibility to raise the issues of the people. Because people have been afflicted by the abnormal surge of price rise. But in the name of Amrit Kaal, the government has been deceiving the common people," Chowdhury said.

He accused the ruling dispensation of resorting to diversionary tactics.

"When we are protesting against this, they cannot tolerate it. So now they are trying to divert the attention of the common people, resorting to the only weapon they have been using - Ram," he added.

The Congress leader charged the BJP with "virtually worshipping Ravan" in the name of Lord Ram.

"But in the name of Ram, they have been virtually worshipping Ravan. During the regime of Ram, each and every person was happy, but during the regime of Ravan, people used to suffer afflictions which we are witnessing now. They should refer to Ravan because Ram does not fit their present assault on the common people," he said adding that the party would continue its protest against the price rise.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday hit out at the Congress, saying the party chose August 5 for protest and its leaders wore black clothes because they "want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics" on a day Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation of a grand Ram temple at Ayodhya two years back.

"I can't understand why they protested today. Every day when they protest, they used to wear their usual normal dress but today they wore black clothes. The Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics because on this day itself PM Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janambhoomi," Shah said on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also came down heavily on the Congress leaders who staged a protest in the national capital against inflation and unemployment, and alleged that the party chose 'Ayodhya Diwas' to sport black outfits to "insult" the Ram Bhakts.

Congress party leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and MP Mallikarjun Kharge among others chose to sport black clothes to mark their support in wake of the protests called by the Congress workers against price rise and inflation.