Rediff.com  » News » Adani group makes open offer to buy 29.18% stake in NDTV

Adani group makes open offer to buy 29.18% stake in NDTV

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: August 23, 2022 19:15 IST
Adani group firms on Tuesday made an open offer worth Rs 493 crore for buying an additional 26 per cent stake in NDTV Ltd, following the acquisition of nearly 30 per cent shareholding in the company by way of conversion of warrants.

Photograph: Courtesy NDTV/Twitter

If the open offer is successful, the Adani group will become the majority shareholder in the broadcaster with over 55 per cent stake.

Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Ltd, has exercised its warrants in RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd (RRPR) following which it has a 29.18 per cent stake in the broadcaster.

RRPR is a promoter group company of NDTV.

"VCPL has exercised warrants to acquire a 99.5 per cent stake in RRPR. Such acquisition will result in VCPL acquiring control of RRPR," the Adani group said in a statement on Tuesday.

 

Subsequent to the exercise of the warrants, three Adani group firms have made the open offer for buying an additional 26 per cent stake in NDTV for about Rs 493 crore.

VCPL along with Adani Media Networks Ltd and Adani Enterprises Ltd has made the open offer at a price of Rs 294 each for the acquisition of up to 1,67,62,530 fully paid-up equity shares of NDTV.

NDTV's share price, which has risen more than 300 per cent so far this year, closed at Rs 366.20 apiece on BSE on Tuesday. The open offer price is 19.71 per cent lower than the closing price on Tuesday.

Sanjay Pugalia, the CEO of AMG Media Networks Ltd (AMNL), said this acquisition is a significant milestone in the journey of the company's goal to pave the path of new-age media across platforms.

"AMNL seeks to empower Indian citizens, consumers and those interested in India, with information and knowledge. With its leading position in news and its strong and diverse reach across genres and geographies, NDTV is the most-suitable broadcast and digital platform to deliver on our vision.

"We look forward to strengthening NDTV's leadership in news delivery," he said.

NDTV founder Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy together hold 32.26 per cent shareholding in the company.

NDTV has three national news channels -- NDTV 24x7, NDTV India and NDTV Profit.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
