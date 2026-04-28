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Home  » News » Actor Shiyas Kareem Faces Charges Of Cheating, Outraging Modesty

Actor Shiyas Kareem Faces Charges Of Cheating, Outraging Modesty

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 28, 2026 11:08 IST

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Indian actor and reality TV personality Shiyas Kareem has been booked on charges of cheating and criminal intimidation following a complaint from his female business partner.

Key Points

  • Actor Shiyas Kareem is accused of cheating his business partner of lakhs of rupees.
  • The complaint alleges Kareem failed to honour a business partnership agreement after receiving money.
  • Kareem is also accused of threatening the complainant when she demanded the money back.
  • Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating, insulting modesty, and criminal intimidation.

Actor and reality show star Shiyas Kareem has been booked on charges of cheating, outraging the modesty of a woman and criminal intimidation, based on a complaint lodged by his woman business partner, police said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Alleged Cheating

According to the complaint, Kareem allegedly cheated the woman of lakhs of rupees after promising her a partnership in a new business venture.

 

The complainant further alleged that he failed to honour the agreement after receiving the money.

When she demanded that he return the amount, Kareem allegedly threatened her, the complaint alleged.

Police Investigation And Legal Action

Police sources said the complainant, who was abroad, had come into contact with the accused through social media some time ago, and the two later entered into a business partnership.

"A detailed probe will be carried out and he will be interrogated soon," a police officer said.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), pertaining to cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property.

Charges under BNS Section 79 (insulting the modesty of a woman) and Section 351(2) (criminal intimidation) have also been invoked, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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