Home  » News » Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty booked for cheating in Rs 60-cr case

Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty booked for cheating in Rs 60-cr case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read
December 17, 2025 22:47 IST

Businessman Raj Kundra and his actor-wife Shilpa Shetty, facing Mumbai police probe in a Rs 60-crore criminal breach of trust case, have now been charged with cheating, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Businessman Raj Kundra and his actor-wife Shilpa Shetty. Photograph: @TheShilpaShetty/X

Police's Economic Offences Wing, probing the case, has invoked cheating charge against the high-profile couple in addition to criminal breach of trust.

According to an official, earlier the case was registered under section 406 of the IPC (punishment for criminal breach of trust) against the celebrity couple and after investigation, section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) has been added.

 

They were booked under the IPC as the case was filed before the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) came into force on July 1, 2024. On conviction, cheating under the IPC attracts imprisonment for up to seven years plus a fine.

The case was registered on a complaint filed by a 60-year-old businessman, Deepak Kothari, a resident of Mumbai's Juhu, alleging he was duped of Rs 60.4 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal linked to now defunct company Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd (where Kundra and Shetty were directors).

The EOW has already recorded statements of Kundra and Shetty in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, Kundra, on his verified X handle, denied allegations against him and his wife, and dubbed them baseless.

"We categorically deny the baseless and motivated allegations being circulated. The issues sought to be raised are being given a criminal colour without any lawful basis," he said in a post.

"A quashing petition has already been filed before the Hon'ble High Court and is pending adjudication. Having fully cooperated with the investigation, we are sanguine that justice will prevail and have complete faith in law enforcement authorities and the Indian judiciary. We respectfully urge the media to exercise restraint as the matter is sub-judice." Kundra said further.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
