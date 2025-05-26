HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Actor Dino Morea questioned in Rs 62 cr Mithi river desilting scam

May 26, 2025 15:47 IST

Bollywood actor Dino Morea was on Monday questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for his alleged links with two middlemen arrested in connection with the Mithi river desilting scam, officials said.

IMAGE: Actor Dino Morea. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Dino Morea/Instagram

The actor reached the EOW office at the Mumbai police commissioner's office complex in south Mumbai earlier in the day, an official said.

 

He said Morea was being questioned for his alleged links to two middlemen arrested in the Rs 65 crore desilting scam.

Earlier this month, the police registered a case against 13 persons, including contractors and civic officials, for an alleged Rs 65 crore scam related to the desilting of the Mithi river, which flows through the city.

It is alleged that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials tailored the tender for the desilting contract to benefit a particular supplier of machinery needed for the work.

Further, the contractors generated fraudulent bills for transporting sludge out of Mumbai. The civic body suffered a loss of more than Rs 65.54 crore due to the entire scam, police have stated.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
