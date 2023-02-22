News
Active Covid cases rise to 1,935 with 125 new infections

Active Covid cases rise to 1,935 with 125 new infections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 22, 2023 11:52 IST
India recorded 125 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases increased to 1,935, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The death toll stands at 5,30,762 with one death reported by Chandigarh, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The virus case tally was recorded at 4.46 crore (4,46,85,257) while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,52,560, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
Actual Covid cases in India 17 times more: Study
BB's nasal vax priced at Rs 800 for private markets
Covid-19 remains 'global health emergency': WHO
Newlyweds found stabbed to death ahead of reception
How To Get Sara-Ananya's Attention
Recipe: Nethili or Anchovies Fish Fry
Seattle first US city to ban caste discrimination but...
Indians Not Taking Booster Covid Vaccine

Why does China have Covid surge and not India?

