Active Covid cases in India dip further with 114 new infections

Active Covid cases in India dip further with 114 new infections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 13, 2022 17:01 IST
India logged 114 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases dipped to 3,845, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

No fresh fatalities have been reported.

The Covid case tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,75,095) while the death toll was 5,30,658, the data updated at 8 am stated.

 

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 61 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,40,592, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 219.97 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
'No one safe until all vaccinated for Covid'
Why I Challenged PM Pic On Vaccine Certificate
Centre not to procure fresh Covid vaccines
SC judge recuses, new bench for Bilkis Bano's plea
MP Congress leader arrested for 'kill Modi' remark
Why Is Priyanka Running So Fast?
How France is preparing for WC giant-killers Morocco
