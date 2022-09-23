News
Active Covid cases in country decline to 45,281

Active Covid cases in country decline to 45,281

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 23, 2022 10:54 IST
With 5,383 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,45,58,425, while the active cases declined to 45,281, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Friday.

Photograph: PTI Photo

The death toll climbed to 5,28,449 with 20 fatalities which includes eight deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

 

A decline of 1,061 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.68 per cent while weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.70 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,39,84,695, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry, 217.26 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

The 12 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours include three from Maharashtra and one each from Chhattisgarh, Goa and Gujarat.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
