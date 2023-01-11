News
Active COVID-19 cases up by 23 with 171 new infections

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 11, 2023 13:27 IST
India saw a single-day rise of 171 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the active cases have increased to 2,342, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

IMAGE: A mural portraying COVID warriors as 'superman', in Agartala. Photograph: PTI Photo

The country's infection tally has reached 4,46,80,386, while the death toll stands at 5,30,722, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.09 and the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 0.11.

 

The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

An increase of 23 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in the country surged to 4,41,47,322, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.15 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the 1 crore-mark on December 19 that year.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore cases on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23 in 2021, and 4 crore on January 25 last year.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
