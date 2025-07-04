Act cautiously: China to India over Dalai Lama's incarnation

China on Friday objected to Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's remarks that the incarnation of the Dalai Lama should follow his own wishes, urging India to act cautiously on Tibet-related issues to avoid its impact on the improvement of bilateral relations.

IMAGE: The Dalai Lama affectionately greets a young child in Japan. Photograph: Jigme Choephel

"India should be clear of the anti-China separatist nature of the 14th Dalai Lama and honour its commitments on Xizang (Tibet) related issues," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing responding to a question on Rijiju's comments. China refers to Tibet as Xizang.

"India should exercise caution in its words and actions, stop interfering in China's internal affairs with Xizang related issues and avoid impact on the improvement and development of the China-India relationship," Mao said.

Rijiju on Thursday asserted that the decision on the incarnation of the Dalai Lama would be taken by the established institution and the leader of Tibetan Buddhists himself and no one else.

It was the first reaction from a senior Indian government functionary on the comments of the Dalai Lama on his successor.

On Wednesday, the Tibetan spiritual leader said that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue, and only the Gaden Phodrang Trust - founded by his office in 2015 - will have the authority to recognise his future reincarnation.

Rijiju's remarks came after China rejected the Nobel Peace laureate's succession plan, insisting that any future heir must receive its seal of approval.

Rijiju, a practising Buddhist, and Rajiv Ranjan Singh, a fellow Union minister, are representing the Government of India at the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations in Dharamshala on July 6.

The minister said that the birthday event is a religious function and has nothing to do with politics.

Mao reiterated China's stand that the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama and the Panchen Lama, the second-high priest of Tibetan Buddhism, has to comply with rigorous religious rituals and historical conventions in line with domestic search, lots drawn from a 'golden urn' and the central government's approval.

The present 14th Dalai Lama went through this procedure and was approved by the then-central government, she said.

The reincarnation of the Dalai Lama must uphold those principles and follow religious rituals, historical conventions, Chinese law and regulations, she said.

Mao's comments related to the improvement and development of relations refer to the efforts by both India and China to normalisation of ties after over four years of freeze following the Eastern Ladakh standoff.

The two countries resumed ties after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit at Kazan in Russia last year followed by a series of high-level meetings.

The resumption of the Kailash and Mansarovar Yatra for Indian pilgrims, which began recently, is stated to be the first step initiated by the two countries to normalise ties.