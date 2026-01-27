HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Parents of gangster Goldy Brar arrested in extortion case

Parents of gangster Goldy Brar arrested in extortion case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 27, 2026 08:47 IST

The Punjab Police action came amid its ongoing crackdown against gangsters in the state.

IMAGE: Goldy Brar has been designated as a terrorist by the government under the anti-terror law. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Goldy Brar's father Shamsher Singh and his mother Preetpal Kaur have been arrested
  • Goldy Brar is one of the main accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Mooselwala in 2022
  • Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar is believed to be in the US at present

The parents of foreign-based gangster Goldy Brar have been arrested in a 2024 extortion case in Punjab's Muktsar district on Monday, a senior police official said.

Muktsar SSP Abhimanyu Rana said Brar's father Shamsher Singh and his mother Preetpal Kaur have been arrested.

They have a house in Adesh Nagar in Muktsar, the SSP said.

Originally, the family hails from Faridkot district.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a Muktsar resident in 2024.

Goldy Brar is one of the main accused in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Mooselwala in 2022. Brar had earlier claimed responsibility for Moosewala's murder.

The Punjab Police action came amid its ongoing crackdown against gangsters in the state.

Police had identified and mapped locations linked to 1,200 associates of 60 foreign-based gangsters and their 600 family members allegedly involved in criminal activities under this crackdown.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar is believed to be in the US at present.

Brar went to Canada on a student visa in 2017.

Earlier, he was an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and parted ways with it last year. He is now part of the Brar-Rohit Godara-Kala Jatheri gang.

In 2024, Goldy Brar was designated as a terrorist by the government under the anti-terror law for his involvement in smuggling of high-grade arms, ammunition and explosives through drones from across the border for carrying out killings in India.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
