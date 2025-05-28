HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Accused in Chennai's Anna University sexual assault case found guilty

Source: PTI
May 28, 2025 11:20 IST

A Mahila Court in Chennai on Wednesday found the accused persons in the sensational Anna University woman student sexual assault case, Gnanasekaran, guilty.

IMAGE: A protest outside Anna University over a student’s sexual assault in Chennai, December 25, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Holding that the prosecution has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt, the court found Gnanasekaran guilty of the charges framed against him in the sexual assault case that rocked the state in December 2024.

 

Mahila Court Judge Rajalakshmi said she will pronounce the verdict in the case on June 2.

The sensational case had triggered a political row over the accused person's alleged connections with the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu, although the party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin had in January said that Gnanasekaran was only a sympathiser and supporter, and not a member of the DMK.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss
