Varsity student assault: TN Oppn hits streets; accused a history-sheeter

The sexual assault on a varsity student triggered strong protests by Opposition parties, with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the Bharatiya Janata Party hitting the streets on Thursday.

IMAGE: A police official speaks to the SFI and AIDWA members protesting outside Anna University over a student’s alleged assault in Chennai, December 25, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Saffron party alleged that the accused was a DMK office-bearer, which was denied by the ruling party.

The Saffron party's state unit chief K Annamalai said he would not wear sandals and walk barefoot until the DMK regime is dislodged and would lash himself with a whip on Friday.

Annamalai, showing photographs of the accused with DMK leaders, alleged that he was a ruling party's student wing office-bearer.

The BJP leader alleged that the accused committed the crime emboldened by his affiliation with the ruling party.

"This is very simple," he told reporters at Coimbatore.

Since he was associated with the DMK, the police did not act against him, he asserted and wanted to know about the use of Nirbhaya funds to prevent such crimes.

Tamil Nadu law minister S Regupathi said the accused in the varsity student sexual assault case was not even a primary member of the DMK.

Fresh details on the student sexual assault case emerged, meanwhile, with the police ascertaining that the 37-year-old accused had already been involved in at least 10 criminal cases.

The accused, Gnanasekaran had intimidated her and asked her to meet him whenever he called her.

In the meantime, the National Commission for Women took cognizance of the incident and condemned it.

The NCW wrote to the Tamil Nadu DGP, Shankar Jiwal, asking him to invoke Section 71 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, dealing with repeat offenders, against the accused.

"It has been observed by the Commission that the accused is a habitual offender and has even committed similar crimes in the past, and is the deputy organizer of the DMK's Saidai East student wing. Furthermore, it has been alleged that all cases registered against him are being shelved."

Further, the panel asked the state police chief to send copies of all the FIRs against Gnanasekaran (inclusive of previous and current cases), and the details of the action taken in such cases.

The NCW said the victim must be provided with free of cost medical treatment including psychological counselling.

The panel said police made "public the details of the identity of the victim," and strict action must be taken against the delinquent police officer for compromising the victim's identity. Parties including the AIADMK, BJP and Communist Party of India-Marxist condemned the police for disclosing the details of the victim through the FIR copy.

Annamalai also questioned the way the FIR was written and said it was drafted as if the victim had committed a crime.

"The DMK should be ashamed of disclosing the identity of the victim."

He declared that he would lash himself with a whip six times on December 27, 2024 at 10 am outside his residence in Coimbatore in order to draw people's attention over the varsity issue.

Also, he announced he would not wear footwear till such time the DMK government is ousted. He would also go on a 48-day 'Viratham' (spiritual vow) by worshipping Lord Muruga and he would offer prayers in all the six 'Aarupadai' temples in the state by February.

Earlier in the day, led by leaders including D Jayakumar and B Valarmathi, AIADMK cadres gathered in Chennai raising slogans and they were quickly taken away in vehicles by the police.

The AIADMK also announced a state-wide protest on December 27 on the same issue.

BJP senior leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and others from the saffron party too were prevented by the police from holding a demonstration.

She argued with the police officials that she had every right to hold a protest and alleged that sexual crimes were on the rise and slammed alleged police inaction.

Meanwhile, according to the police, while the student was conversing with her male friend, the accused arrived at the spot and said he had filmed them talking and intimidated, by asking them about the consequences if he were to release that video clip.

Though both of them pleaded with him to delete the video he did not budge.

Later, he threatened the young man, also a student to leave the spot immediately and later sexually assaulted the woman ignoring her pleas.

He took her mobile number and pressured her to meet him later, whenever he called her.

He scared her saying he would release the video clip in social media if she did not oblige.

DMK leader and MP Kanimozhi, expressing shock over the incident, said it was appalling that the same accused was a "history-sheeter,' who had "sexually intimidated" several girl students for a long time.

She demanded tough punishment for the accused.

Regupathi said the accused, Gnanasekaran, was arrested in a matter of five to six hours showing the police's swift action and the government had no necessity to hide anything, he told reporters.

While the accused was not even an ordinary party member, some sections of media claimed as if he was an office-bearer of the students wing and it was wrong.

One photograph that purportedly showed the accused, close to deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, was being circulated.

There was also another photo that showed the accused with Health Miniser Ma Subramanian.

It was clear that there was a gap between Gnanasekaran and the Dy CM, and it showed the picture was clicked by someone.

Such instances cannot be prevented and it was usual for people to click selfies and take photographs with leaders, he added.