Rediff.com  » News » Absconding Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi arrested

Absconding Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi arrested

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 09, 2022 12:35 IST
Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday arrested Shrikant Tyagi, who was recently seen in a viral video assaulting and abusing a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93 and was on the run ever since.

IMAGE: Noida Authority had carried out demolition of illegal construction by Shrikant Tyagi at the Grand Omaxe society, on Monday, August 8, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

He was arrested by the police near Noida.

The police had already recovered four luxury vehicles owned by Tyagi and had bulldozed parts his residence in the society.

 

The Noida administration began demolishing the illegal construction at the Sector 93 residence of Tyagi on Monday.

The demolition exercise came a day after a first information report (FIR) was lodged against Tyagi after a group of his supporters entered the society on Sunday and started shouting slogans and creating a ruckus in the society.

The police had also invoked Gangster Act against Tyagi, who was on the run.

Tyagi, who claims to be a member of Bharatiya Janata Party's Kishan Morcha, has been accused of allegedly abusing and pushing a woman who is a resident of Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B, during an argument.

Noida Police had said that Indian Penal Code Sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) have been added to the FIR registered on Friday.

Additional DCP Ranvijay Singh said, "A separate FIR under IPC sections 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 482 (punishment for using a false property mark) has been registered against the accused in light of the Fortuner car recovered from the society premises on Saturday."

