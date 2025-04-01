HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
SC slams UP govt for 'inhuman, illegal' demolitions

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 01, 2025 14:32 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government and Prayagraj Development Authority calling its demolition of homes in the city "inhuman and illegal".

IMAGE: Authorities conduct a demolition drive. Photograph: ANI Photo

Observing the demolition action was carried out in a "high handed" manner, a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said there was "rule of law in the country" and residential structures of citizens couldn't be demolished in such fashion.

"This shocks our conscience. There is something called right to shelter, due process of law," the bench said.

 

The top court, therefore, directed the authority to pay within six weeks Rs 10 lakh compensation each to the house owners.

The apex court had previously slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the demolition action in Prayagraj without following the due legal procedure and said it sent a "shocking and wrong signal".

The petitioners' counsel had said the state government wrongly demolished the houses thinking the land belonged to gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was killed in 2023 in a police encounter.

The top court was hearing a plea by advocate Zulfiqar Haider, professor Ali Ahmed and others whose houses were demolished.

The Allahabad high court had rejected their plea challenging the demolition.

The petitioners had been reportedly served a notice on March 6, 2021 with respect to certain constructions at Lukerganj in Prayagraj district.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
