Home  » News » Clashes erupt during demolition drive near Delhi mosque

Clashes erupt during demolition drive near Delhi mosque

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 07, 2026 08:52 IST

At least five police personnel were injured after an anti-encroachment drive near a mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area turned violent early Wednesday.

IMAGE: The MCD carried out a demolition drive on an encroachment in the area near Faiz-e-Elahi Masjid, Turkman Gate, in Delhi on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI on X

The clashes erupted when officials of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) were carrying out a demolition drive on land adjoining the Syed Faiz Elahi Mosque and a nearby graveyard at Turkman Gate, following directions of the Delhi high court.

During the operation, some people allegedly resorted to stone pelting, triggering chaos at the site. Police later said the situation was brought under control with measured force.

 

According to police, extensive law and order arrangements were made in advance, with senior officers deployed across multiple zones.

Coordination meetings were held with members of local peace committees.

Normalcy was restored shortly after the incident, police said in a statement.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
