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Home  » News » Shah Accuses TMC of Jeopardising National Security Through Infiltration

Shah Accuses TMC of Jeopardising National Security Through Infiltration

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 28, 2026 15:10 IST

Amit Shah asserts that the West Bengal election is pivotal for India's national security, accusing the TMC government of prioritising appeasement politics and enabling infiltration, thus endangering the nation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Amit Shah claims the West Bengal election is crucial for India's national security.
  • Shah accuses the TMC government of turning West Bengal into a corridor for infiltration.
  • The BJP alleges TMC's 'appeasement politics' obstructs border security efforts.
  • Shah states the TMC government has not provided land for border fencing due to vote-bank politics.
  • Shah argues that West Bengal is the only remaining route for infiltrators entering the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday sharpened the BJP's campaign pitch for the West Bengal Assembly polls by releasing a 'charge sheet' against the TMC government and framing the election as a battle not merely for the state, but for the country's security.

Launching a broadside at the ruling TMC in Kolkata, Shah alleged that during its 15-year rule, the state had become the country's "principal corridor for infiltration, appeasement politics and border insecurity".

 

"The Bengal election is important not only for the state but for the entire country. The security of the country is, in a way, linked to the Bengal election," Shah said.

Accusations of Infiltration and Appeasement

Arguing that infiltration routes through Assam had been "shut" after the BJP came to power there, Shah claimed West Bengal was now "the only remaining route" for infiltration.

"West Bengal is the only state from where infiltrators are entering the country and creating disturbances," he said.

The BJP leader repeatedly linked the issue to what he described as the TMC's "appeasement and vote-bank politics," accusing the state government of obstructing efforts to strengthen border management.

Shah alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government had not provided land for border fencing despite repeated requests from the Centre and added that the refusal was "politically motivated".

"The TMC government has not provided land for border fencing as they want to create a vote-bank of infiltrators," Shah alleged.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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